Boeing will carry out modifications and testing on two B-52 aircraft as part of the contract. Credit: Bruno Ismael Silva Alves/Shutterstock.com.

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded Boeing Defense Systems a task order valued at $2.04bn for the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP) through the Post-Critical Design Review (PCDR) development phase.

Under this agreement, Boeing will complete system integration work and carry out modifications and testing on two B-52 aircraft, fitting them with new engines and related subsystems.

Work will take place at sites in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Seattle, Washington; San Antonio, Texas; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

The project is scheduled for completion by 31 May 2033.

Funding for the programme will be distributed incrementally, beginning with $35.77m from fiscal year 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funds upon award.

Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma is serving as the contracting authority for this effort.

The CERP forms a component of a larger initiative that aims to upgrade the 76 B-52H Stratofortress aircraft of the Air Force to the B-52J configuration, The Aviationist reported.

This process involves replacing the existing TF33 engines with Rolls-Royce F130 engines and follows the Critical Design Review completed in December 2024.

Last month, the USAF signed a Lot 12 contract with Boeing valued at $2.47bn for the delivery of 15 more KC-46A Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft. With this order, there are now 183 KC-46A tankers either on contract or in service worldwide.

The USAF has received 98 aircraft to date, while other deliveries include six aircraft to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and four contracted units for the Israel Air Force.

Recent contracts for the aircraft also cover mission readiness and performance upgrades awarded in July 2024.

