DSEI is taking place at the ExCel Centre in London, from 12-15 September. Credit: Clarion Events

The Israeli Ministry of Defence (IMoD) has accused the UK government of “discrimination” after the imposition of “unilateral restrictions” on the official participation of Israeli government and military officials at the upcoming DSEI 2025 defence exhibition.

The participation of Israeli officials in defence events in Europe has become a highly charged debate, as the war in Gaza rages amid a worsening humanitarian situation on the ground.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health service says more than 62,000 Gazans have been killed in fighting, which erupted after a cross-border attack by Hamas in October 2023 which killed more than 1,200 Israeli citizens, with a further 251 civilians taken hostage.

Earlier in 2025, organisers at the Paris Air Show erected black walls around the stands and exhibits of Israeli industry attending in a series of rows that dominated the headlines from the event.

Detailing the move in a social media post on 28 August, IMOD said the UK move amounted “to a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination” against the country’s intended participation.

“Accordingly, [IMOD] will withdraw from the exhibition and will not establish a national pavilion,” IMOD stated.

However, the IMOD said it would offer its “full support” to Israeli industries that chose to continue to participate in DSEI 2025.

Continuing its response, IMOD said that the decision by the UK “grants legitimacy to terrorism and introduces political considerations wholly inappropriate for a professional defence industry exhibition”.

The ability for Israeli defence companies and officials to attend industry events has come under increased scrutiny, as UK parliamentarians raise questions regarding arms sales to Israeli.

Israeli industries in the UK have been subject to direct activism incidents, notably by the now banned Palestine Action group against an Elbit Systems site in Bristol.

Army Technology has approached the organisers of the DSEI 2025 event and IMOD for comment into the announcement. At the time of publishing, neither had responded to requests for comment.

