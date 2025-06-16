Black wall covering Elbit Systems’ stand during Paris Air Show 2025. Credit: Author.

The Israeli Ministry of Defence (IMOD) has rebuked the organisers of the Paris Air Show on the first day of the week-long, biennial exhibition for removing weapon systems that Israeli defence companies were showcasing to attendees.

Israeli government officials told the organisers, whom they claim were acting on behalf of the French government, that it categorically rejected the decision to remove the display.

Following this, the exhibition organisers erected a black wall to block all Israeli pavilions.

It has been suggested that this was carried out before the opening of the exhibition today (16 June), supposedly after Israeli defence officials and companies had finished setting up their exposition areas.

A wall covering IAI’s stand during Paris Air Show 2025. Credit: Author

“This outrageous and unprecedented decision reeks of policy-driven and commercial considerations. This comes at a time when Israel is fighting a necessary and just war to eliminate the nuclear and ballistic threat facing the Middle East, Europe, and the entire world,” the IMOD said in a social media post.

Israeli Aerospace Industries had intended to showcase its air defence systems, Arrow and Barak MX, as well as situational awareness capabilities, such as Heron MK II and CAEW 6500 GLOBAL, but also long range effectors such as the Air Lora air-to-ground missile.

Iran and Gaza

Currently, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) are embroiled in missile exchanges with Iran over the last four days, the second series of strikes in the past 12 months.

The IDF targetted several nuclear sites in preemptive strikes to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. One such target includes the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research, which played a leading role in the Iranian nuclear weapons research programme before 2003, when the Islamic Republic agreed to temporarily suspend nuclear enrichment.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the frequency of Iran’s missile barrages against Israel has decreased since the start of the Israeli air campaign on 12 June, which suggests that Israeli strikes are impacting the rate at which Iran can launch missiles at Israel.

While France has expressed concern about the acceleration of the Iranian nuclear programme, which the country argues “is a serious threat… and a violation of Iran’s international obligations”, the French government has still denounced Israel’s methods of war in Gaza on humanitarian grounds.

Australia, Canada, Norway, and New Zealand sanctioned two sitting members of the Israeli cabinet on 10 June “for inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank”. France, meanwhile, has suggested it could impose its own targetted sanctions.

The United States, however, has since condemned these sanctions and called for their reversal while reminding allies and partners “not to forget who the real enemy is”. Notably, the US pavilion is located next to the censored Israeli stands at the Paris Air Show.

