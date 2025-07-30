Aertec DAS develops UAS, including the TARSIS family. Credit: Indra Group.

Spain-based Indra Group has acquired Aertec Defence & Aerial Systems (DAS), a specialist in uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), bolstering its presence in the UAS sector.

The acquisition strengthens Indra’s position to compete and secure contracts within the ReArm Europe programme, which outlines more than €800bn in defence investment and recognises UAS as a key capability.

Indra aims to expedite the growth of this Andalusian company, opening doors to new initiatives and prospects in a segment poised for substantial global expansion.

Aertec DAS manufactures medium-sized UAS weighing up to 150kg.

The company’s TARSIS family of tactical systems have been tested and integrated into solutions for the Spanish Armed Forces.

Indra aims to strengthen its weapons and ammunitions division through this acquisition while enhancing its portfolio, which already includes anti-drone systems, precision-guided systems, directed energy systems, and unmanned vehicles.

The financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.

Indra Group executive chairman Ángel Escribano said: “This operation is part of Indra’s strategy to become a national leader in the development of complete medium-sized UAS at a time when the market is demanding such solutions.

“With the incorporation of Aertec DAS, the company strengthens its new Indra weapons and ammunition division, focused on the development of anti-drone systems, precision-guided systems, directed energy systems, and uncrewed vehicles.”

Indra has experience in managing large international programmes, while Aertec DAS contributes industrial UAS production capabilities and technological expertise from its team of 46 professionals.

Aertec DAS’s TARSIS UAS family is equipped with technology for observation and surveillance applications, while offering low technological risk.

Headquartered at Malaga TechPark, Aertec DAS has its development centre and final assembly line (FAL) situated in the Seville Aerospace Technology Park, Aerópolis.

The integration of Aertec DAS will also facilitate the establishment of a drone technology hub in Seville, fostering industrial and engineering capabilities within the region.

Squire Patton Boggs advised Indra on the transaction.

