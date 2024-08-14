To boost India’s defence capabilities, the DRDO successfully tested its indigenously developed Long Range Glide Bomb, GAURAV, from a Su-30 MK-I platform.
The successful maiden test flight of the long range glide bomb GAURAV, was conducted off the coast of Odisha on August 13, 2024. The bomb, launched from an Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30 MK-I aircraft, accurately struck its target, showcasing the capabilities of India’s homegrown military technology.
Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), specifically at the Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, GAURAV is a 1,000kg class glide bomb designed to engage targets at extended ranges. Using a hybrid navigation system that combines inertial navigation systems with GPS data, the bomb demonstrated its ability to steer precisely towards its target.
GAURAV’s successful deployment reflects India’s shift towards enhancing its long-range strike capabilities. The collaboration with private sector giants like Adani Defence and Bharat Forge during the development process also signals a growing synergy between India’s public and private defence sectors, a relationship that is vital for sustaining the country’s defence ambitions.
Senior DRDO scientists monitored the successful test, and the flight data was recorded through telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems set up by the Integrated Test Range along the Odisha coastline.
According to GlobalData’s “The Global Missiles & Missile Defense Systems Market 2023-2033” report, the DRDO is expected to garner business worth $14.8bn over the forecast period owing to its Indigenous contracts such as Pralay, Agni, Astra MK, VSHORAD, and Project Vishnu for the Indian Armed Forces.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the successful test as a “major milestone” in India’s indigenous defence capabilities, reflecting the government’s commitment to reducing dependency on foreign military imports.
Some already existing indigenous orders include an order of 83 Tejas MK-1A multirole combat aircraft. Funding has also been put towards the indigenously developed light combat helicopter, with a preliminary order placed in 2022, as per GlobalData’s intelligence on the Indian defence market.
India’s focus on developing indigenous weapons systems like GAURAV signals a clear intent to strengthen its autonomy and enhance the operational capabilities of its armed forces.