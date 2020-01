The Indian Air Force has inducted the BrahMos-armed Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter squadron at Air Force Station Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said that the resurrection of No 222 Squadron, the Tigersharks, highlighted how integration and jointness is the future of the Armed Forces.

Su 30 MKI aircraft, along with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, is set to improve the security of the Maritime domain.

Tigersharks will operate closely with the Indian Army and navy.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that it was a historic day for the Indian Air Force, Southern Air Command, Air Force Station Thanjavur and 222 Squadron.



Bhadauria further added that the decision to deploy the Su-30 MKI at Thanjavur was taken due to its strategic location.

The induction ceremony of the fighter squadron culminated with a flying display by Light Combat Aircraft, Sarang Helicopter Display Team and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team.

PTI recently reported air marshal Amit Tiwari as saying that the Indian Air Force is an intrinsically strategic force and is set to extend the reach into the Indian Ocean Region.

The Tigersharks are capable of striking from large stand-off ranges at sea or on land with accuracy in all weather conditions.

Last January, the Indian government reportedly announced plans to increase the overhauling capacity of Sukhoi-30 fighter jets to 25 per year from the existing 12 aircraft.

State-owned aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactures and overhauls the fighter jets at its Nashik facility in the state of Maharashtra.