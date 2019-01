The Indian Government is reportedly planning to increase the overhauling capacity of Sukhoi-30 fighter jets to 25 per year from the existing 12 aircraft.

State-owned aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactures and overhauls the fighter jets at its Nashik facility in the state of Maharashtra.

Indian Minister of State for Defence Subash Bhamre was quoted by The Times of India as saying: “The Ministry of Defence has plans to increase the overhauling capacity of Sukhoi 30 up to 25 aircraft a year in the future.”



Citing sources at HAL, the publication reported that overhauling increases the lifespan of Sukhoi-30 aircraft by an additional ten years from the original ten years or 1,000 flying hours.

The sources added: “The first batch of aircraft manufactured in 2004 completed ten years in 2014. Currently, HAL has been overhauling 12 Su-30 aircraft a year at its Ozar division.”

HAL has been manufacturing and overhauling Su-30 aircraft at its Ozar unit in India since 2004.

To date, the company has manufactured 260 Su-30 aircraft. HAL is expected to manufacture two additional aircraft from the facility by the end of this year.

In October, the Indian Air Force (IAF) received its first overhauled Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet.

The Su-30MK series fighter jets are used by Algeria, India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Uganda, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Sources told news agency ANI that the IAF is planning to procure eight new Sukhoi Su-30MKI from HAL. The total cost of the order is estimated to be more than Rs30bn ($421.03m).

The Su-30MKI aircraft is developed by Russia’s Sukhoi Aviation and built under licence by HAL in India.