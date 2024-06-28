The Abhyas tested a new booster configuration successfully in six trials. Credit: Indian MoD/Government of India/Press Information Bureau.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) completed trials on an improved booster configuration for the High Speed Expendable Aerial Target (Heat), Abhyas, announced the Department of Defence (FoD) on 27 June 2024.

Details of the new booster design were not disclosed, but as recently as October 2021 the Abhyas, which is programmed for fully autonomous flight, launched using a twin underslung booster.

Six successful consecutive developmental trials were completed, with the Abhyas trialled under observation from an improved radar cross section, visual and infrared segmentation system. The Heat system contains a Luneburg lens in the nose cone that can enhance the target’s radar cross-section for weapons practice.

The Chairman of the DRDO, Dr Samir V Kaman – who also serves as the Secretary of Research and Design for the DoD – congratulated the success and said “The system is cost effective with huge export potential.”

India’s Minister of Defence Rajanth Singh complimented the work of industry, the services and the DRDO for the development of Abhyas: “The successful tests are noteworthy testimony of synergy between scientists and industry.”

Two of the trials were launched back-to-back in 30 minutes, to demonstrate low logistics burden and ease of operation. The mission objectives of the full set of trials included safe booster release, launch clearance, and endurance tests.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

DRDO conducted the first experimental launch of the system in 2012, with Rs150m ($1.8m) in initial funding from the Indian Government for the project, with a per unit cost of Rs4m ($48,000).

As a HEAT, the Abhyas is intended to offer a realistic threat scenario for weapon systems practice. Under operation from an autopilot and a laptop-based ground control system. The ground control system enables aircraft integration, allows for autonomous flight, and performs pre-flight checks. The autopilot system can support live-fire weapons tests.

The vehicle is equipped with a small gas turbine engine and leverages MEMS-based inertial navigation system to navigate and the Flight Control Computer for guidance and control.

While the Abhyas is expendable, it does contain a data recorder for post-flight analysis. In addition, Abhyas is equipped with an acoustic miss distance indicator that allows users to find out how much a missile missed its target by.

The Abhyas system was designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment in Bengaluru in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Larsen, and Toubro. The new booster design was designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory, and the navigation system came from the Research Centre Imarat.