The contract strengthens Sigma’s position within Rolls-Royce’s UK supply chain. Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com.

Indian defence and aerospace company Sigma Advanced Systems has received a further long-term contract worth nearly £125m ($170m) with Rolls-Royce.

In a stock exchange filing dated 25 August 2026, Sigma stated that the contract was secured through its recently acquired UK subsidiary, Bromford Precision Solutions.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Bromford, which is based in Leicester, brings additional manufacturing capabilities in aero engine rings, casings, and advanced precision production, allowing Sigma to supply a wider range of complex engine components.

Under the agreement, Bromford will produce aeroengine rings, casings, lock plates, and other key engine structures at Sigma’s facilities in both India and the UK, providing a dual-source arrangement as required by Rolls-Royce.

Sigma stated that the addition of Bromford’s specialist expertise in advanced precision manufacturing and aero engine component production immediately expands its manufacturing capabilities and product offerings.

According to the company, these developments demonstrate the strategic value of Bromford’s recent acquisition and reinforce the group’s position among major aerospace original equipment manufacturers.

Sigma CEO and executive director Sunil Kalidindi said: “This agreement is another strong marker of how far India’s precision engineering and defence-aerospace manufacturing base has come.

“By combining Bromford’s specialist UK capabilities with our integrated India manufacturing network, we are able to offer a genuinely global, dual-source solution.”

The latest contract “builds directly” on Sigma’s £300m long-term deal with Rolls-Royce, announced in April this year.

Combined, the agreements enhance the company’s role in Rolls-Royce’s UK supply chain and improve the company’s long-term revenue outlook.

In November of the previous year, Sigma acquired Nasmyth Group, a UK-based provider of specialist precision engineering services to the aerospace, defence, and related sectors.

For Rolls-Royce, the contract with Sigma follows the recent announcement of its intention to collaborate with India’s Reliance Industries on the design, development, and potential manufacturing of a new combat engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

As part of this proposed partnership, the two companies aim to explore establishing a dedicated aerospace gas turbine complex in India.