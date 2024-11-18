India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted a flight-trial of the country’s first long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.
Designed for the Armed Forces, this hypersonic missile can carry various payloads over distances more than 1,500km.
The missile’s performance was tracked by various range systems across multiple domains.
Data from down-range ship stations confirmed successful terminal manoeuvres and impact with high accuracy.
This missile was indigenously developed by the laboratories of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and industry partners.
The flight-trial was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists and Armed Forces officers.
India Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X: “India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha. This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies.
“I congratulate Team DRDO, our Armed Forces and the Industry for stupendous achievement.”
Earlier this month, DRDO conducted the maiden flight-test of the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha.
The test was executed from a mobile articulated launcher, with all sub-systems meeting primary mission objectives.
Additionally, DRDO carried out provisional staff qualitative requirements validation trials of the Pinaka weapon system.
Conducted in three phases across various field firing ranges, these tests assessed parameters such as range, accuracy, consistency, and rate of fire for multiple target engagements in a salvo mode.