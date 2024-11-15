The Pinaka MBRL is an all-weather, indirect area fire artillery weapon system. Credit: Ministry of Defence / Government of India / PIB Delhi.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out the provisional staff qualitative requirements (PSQR) validation trials of the Pinaka weapon system.

Conducted in three phases across various field firing ranges, the tests assessed parameters such as range, accuracy, consistency, and rate of fire for multiple target engagements in a salvo mode.

During the trials, 12 rockets from each production agency were tested using two in-service Pinaka launchers upgraded by the launcher production agencies.

The precision strike variant for the Pinaka multiple-launch rocket system is an indigenous weapon system.

It was designed and developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment in collaboration with the Development Establishment, Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Proof and Experimental Establishment.

The French Army is currently evaluating India’s Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system for potential integration into its arsenal.

A senior French Army officer noted that the Pinaka system could meet specific tactical needs for France, particularly in terms of mobility and rapid-strike capabilities.

It is designed to deliver a large volume of fire in a short time against critical and sensitive area targets.

The launcher system is supported on four hydraulically actuated outriggers during firing. It features a cradle for clamping the pods, which is pivoted to the revolving base.

It has two pods each containing six launcher tubes stacked in a 2×3 matrix.

The launcher is initialised using an automatic gun alignment and pointing system (AGAPS) or a dial sight.

Earlier this week, Bharat Dynamics (BDL) of India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Russia’s state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport (ROE).

This agreement aims to facilitate cooperation for variants of the advanced Pantsir air defence missile-gun system.

The MOU was signed at the 5th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC) Subgroup meeting in Goa.

Additionally, Bharat Electronics (BEL) shipped the first Akash weapon system battery to Armenia, marking the second missile system export.

Also developed by DRDO, the Akash system is designed to intercept and destroy threats such as fighter jets, cruise missiles, air-to-surface missiles, drones, and other aerial assets.