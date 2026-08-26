ICEYE already delivers SAR intelligence to the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force. Credit: ICEYE.

ICEYE has launched a Netherlands-based entity in Amsterdam, aiming to deepen its collaboration with Dutch defence and expand its technology presence within the Netherlands Defence Technological Industrial Base (NLDTIB).

In a 25 August release, the European space and defence technology firm stated that ICEYE Netherlands will focus on engineering support, co-development with the NLDTIB, and engagement with local defence stakeholders.

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The announcement comes as ICEYE delivers on a contract signed in June 2025 with the Royal Netherlands Air Force to supply four synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites. It also engaged in ground infrastructure and data analytics capabilities.

According to the company, the new Amsterdam-based hub will provide on-the-ground engineering capacity, facilitate industry co-development, and offer space readiness training.

For ICEYE, the formal establishment of ICEYE Netherlands is in line with its ambition to serve as a national partner, embedded within the country’s defence technology sector, rather than operating solely as a European provider.

The move also aligns with efforts by the Dutch government to strengthen its space capabilities, including the creation of the Space Command branch which unifies space activities across the military.

The 2026 Defence White Paper similarly identifies space as a key domain for national security.

ICEYE CEO and co-founder Rafał Modrzewski said: “The Netherlands has been an early adopter of ICEYE’s sovereign capabilities and has demonstrated real ambition in growing its national ISR capabilities to become world leading.

“We’re already proud to have been a part of that journey so far, and appointing Joost to lead ICEYE Netherlands is an important next step in deepening that commitment. With his dedicated local leadership, we are exceptionally well positioned to grow alongside the country’s ambitions and contribute directly to the Dutch defence innovation and industrial base.”

In line with the establishment of ICEYE Netherlands, ICEYE has appointed Joost Elstak as CEO of the new entity.

Elstak joined ICEYE in 2023 and also holds the role of Global SVP for Sales for the company’s Mission customer business.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in satellite programme development and roles at ISISPACE, SSTL, and Airbus Netherlands.

Elstak said: “ICEYE Netherlands builds on an established foundation. A local entity lets us develop the next generation of capabilities closer to our Dutch customers and partners, inside the national industrial base, rather than from abroad. Our focus now is local R&D presence, a growing team, and deeper industry partnerships.”