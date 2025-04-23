The joint venture is part of IAI’s strategic investment in India’s defence ecosystem. Credit: IAI.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and DCX Systems have established a new joint venture named ELTX, aimed at bolstering the Indian government’s self-reliance initiative, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and its ‘Make in India’ campaign.

The collaboration is set to facilitate the transfer of advanced defence technology and expertise, particularly in the domains of airborne radar systems and ground defence equipment, to India’s military industry.

DCX chairman and managing director Dr HS Raghavendra Rao said: “We are proud to collaborate with IAI, a world acclaimed defence leader and sign this JV, a testament of our commitment to reinforcing India’s defence capabilities.

“Through this JV, we will combine IAI’s innovative radar technologies with DCX’s local expertise and production infrastructure in order to deliver cutting-edge systems tailored to the growing needs of the Indian Armed Forces.”

The joint venture is part of IAI’s strategic investment in India’s defence ecosystem.

These investments are tailored to enhance India’s independent operational, maintenance, and enhancement capabilities in defence, while also generating employment, upskilling the local workforce, and contributing to the nation’s defence manufacturing growth.

In recent years, IAI has expanded its presence in India through various initiatives.

The company established its Indian subsidiary, Aerospace Services, and partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi.

It also engaged with Indian deep-tech startups via an Innovation Acceleration Programme and inaugurated a facility in Hyderabad to improve maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for advanced radar systems, benefiting India’s Armed Forces with reduced turnaround times.

IAI EVP and ELTA CEO Dror Bar said: “IAI/ELTA’s radars, airborne systems, homeland security and intelligence systems are at the forefront of the defence world for the last decades and serve India’s tri-services and Armed Forces.

“We are proud to significantly increase our commitment to support indigenisation of our technologies in India and to establish this local JV, that will enhance the design and development of mutual defence electronics solutions.”

IAI has developed strong ties with India and its Armed Forces by supplying technologies and strategic systems, including air and missile defence systems, uncrewed aerial systems, satellites, radars, and training platforms.

These systems and technologies are currently operational within India’s tri-services and various government agencies.

DCX Systems specialises in manufacturing RF and other electronic systems, and operates a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India.

The partnership between IAI and DCX Systems will leverage their respective strengths to further the capabilities of the Indian defence industry.

The latest announcement comes after a collaboration between IAI and Aerotor Unmanned Systems with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance uncrewed aerial system capabilities.