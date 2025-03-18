Adir (pictured) has been manufactured by Lockheed Martin. Credit: Israel Defense Force.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has announced the arrival of three new F-35 fighter jets, which will join the 116th squadron at the Nevatim air base in southern Israel.

A new feature has been added to three “Adir” aircraft at the Flight Test Center, developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin and the F-35 Programme at the Pentagon.

This enhancement allows joint direct attack munitions to be carried on the aircraft’s wings.

In a social media post, the IAF stated: “The Israeli “Adir” is the only F-35 in the world to have conducted operational strikes with an external weapons configuration.

“The expansion of the “Adir” fleet represents an enhancement to the tactical capabilities of the Israeli Air Force.”

The F-35 jets, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, are equipped with the Electro-Optical Targeting System, offering precision targeting for both air-to-air and air-to-surface engagements.

Additionally, the F-35 Training System helps in preparing pilots and maintainers from various nations to effectively operate and maintain this fighter jet.

In June 2024, the Israeli Ministry of Defense signed an agreement with the US government to acquire a third squadron of Adir aircraft for the Israel Defense Forces.

The deal, valued at approximately $3bn, was financed through US Foreign Military Financing.

As per the initial agreement between the governments, Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney, the manufacturer of engine, have pledged to involve Israeli industry in the production of F-35 aircraft sold to US forces and other countries.

In 2020, the IAF celebrated the arrival of the first test Adir aircraft at the IAF Flight Testing Center located at Tel-Nof Air Force Base.