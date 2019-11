Cybersecurity, infrastructure engineering, operations management solutions company HumanTouch has won a contract from the US Air Force to provide Cloud services to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/HN, LevelUP, and its developers.

Under the contract, HumanTouch will provide a range of services, including mechanisms for continuous development, testing, staging and deploying into production (DevOps/DevSecOps).

The objective is to integrate and test IL2, IL5, IL6 and other classification networks at various levels for government Cloud and hybrid Cloud architectures.

The airforce said that LevelUP is seeking a Cloud service provider that can help process workloads at DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (DoD SRG) Impact Level 5 (IL5) in addition to other networks, impact levels and classifications.

It said that this will enable the airforce to take forward software artefacts from development to production at various classification levels and hybrid Cloud architectures.



The contract is intended to obtain a secure, flexible, efficient and cost-effective commercial Cloud service offering, which will allow scaling of infrastructure, IT capabilities and services, as well as application resources to meet evolving application and user demand.

Services to be provided under the contract will include infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), which are expected to streamline the migration, implementation, support, computation and storage of current and future LevelUP workloads and applications.

HumanTouch senior vice-president Rick Hill said: “HumanTouch excels in building and strategising high-level security infrastructures unique to the needs of our department of defence clients.

“This award with the airforce gives us the opportunity to implement hybrid Cloud architectures and services while serving the larger goal of enabling the warfighter.”

Through its services, HumanTouch intends to improve the effectiveness of its clients in the marketplace by strengthening their industry knowledge, anticipating and responding to growth and demands, and reducing risk.