United States Army Boeing CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter taking off in Tokyo. Source: viper-zero/Shutterstock

Honeywell has secured a contract to provide 41 T55-GA-714A engines to South Korea as the nation modernises its helicopter fleet with the CH-47F aircraft.

These engines will elevate South Korea’s capabilities while enhancing regional security.

These engines are destined to power South Korea’s new CH-47F helicopters, which are set to replace their ageing CH-47D aircraft. South Korea procured the CH-47F helicopters from the US in a $1.5bn sale in 2022. South Korea is set to receive 18 of the military rotorcraft as part of the deal.

The CH-74F multi-mission helicopter is a popular platform worldwide, with many countries having procured the helicopter or already having had it delivered into their military rotorcraft inventory; these include Australia, Egypt, Germany, Spain, and the US.

Honeywell’s T55 engines have a history in aviation, particularly in powering heavy-lift helicopters. Globally, more than 1,000 CH-47 helicopters, fuelled by T55 engines, serve both military and civil aviation entities.

The latest T55-GA-714A engine configuration is designed to generate nearly 5,000 shaft horsepower, enabling Chinook aircraft to soar at speeds of up to 170 knots.

Dave Marinick, President of Engines and Power Systems at Honeywell Aerospace, expressed the significance of this contract, saying, “We have a longstanding relationship with South Korea, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue supporting them on their new CH-47F Block I Helicopters with our latest T55-GA-714A engine configuration.

The latest contract to supply 41 T55 engines is a testament to South Korea’s confidence in our battle-proven engines. To date, our T55 engines have logged some 12m hours of operation on the Boeing CH-47 and MH-47 Chinook helicopters.”

The Honeywell T55 engine story dates back to 1961 when the company delivered the T55 engine at 2,200 shaft horsepower for the CH-47A helicopter. Since then, it has evolved, now having a 5,000-shaft horsepower class engine with ongoing research and development focused on increasing potential output while enhancing maintainability, reliability, and reducing operating costs.

South Korea is projected to be the fourth largest spenders on the aircraft engine market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Aircraft Engines Market 2018–2028” report.

As South Korea ushers in a new era of aviation with the CH-47F helicopters, Honeywell’s engines will be integral for the maintenance and sustainment of these helicopters to ensure the reliability and performance of these helicopters.