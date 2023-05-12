The US State Department has approved a foreign military sale (FMS) to the German Government, enabling the procurement of 60 CH-47F Block II Cargo Helicopters with customer-unique modifications and related equipment for an estimated cost of $8.5bn.
The package includes T-55-GA-714A engines, AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems, AN/ARC-231A Communications Security radios, and other equipment.
The acquisition of these helicopters will improve the security of Nato allies, which is crucial for European political and economic stability. The Chinooks will replace Germany’s ageing Sikorsky-made CH-53G helicopters.
According to GlobalData’s Germany Defence Market 2022-2027 report, Boeing will provide the CH-47F to replace the ageing CH-53G helicopters in service. First deliveries are expected to be made in 2026, with deliveries estimated to end by 2036. The program is to be completed through the US foreign military sales channel.
Boeing Helicopter Company will be the principal contractor for procuring the CH-47F Chinook helicopters and related equipment. Implementing this sale will require temporarily deploying an estimated 30 contractor representatives to Germany’s main operating bases (MOBs) for on-site aircraft technical, maintenance, and logistics support.
With a 14.5% market share, Boeing is projected to be the second largest shareholder in Europe. The company is expected to garner business of $7.7bn. Germany, the UK and France are the major contributors to Boeing’s revenue with their procurement of CH-47F Chinook, CH-47(ER) and AH-64E Apache, according to GlobalData’s report on The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2022-2032.
Contractor representatives will be deployed, including five field service representatives (FSRs), four from Boeing and one from Rockwell Collins.
In addition, foreign liaison officers will also be located at Redstone Arsenal and the Boeing facility. The proposed sale will also provide training support, operator and maintenance support for the transportable flight proficiency simulators (TFPS), and other related logistics and program support elements.
The proposed sale will significantly boost Germany’s defence capabilities and enable the country to respond effectively to potential threats. The acquisition of these helicopters will improve Germany’s heavy-lift capability and strengthen its partnership with the US, which is crucial for maintaining peace and security in the region.
The US delivered CH-47F Chinook helicopters to Royal Australian AFB, Saudi Arabia received four CH-47F Chinook helicopters, and Boeing upgraded the CH-47F Chinook helicopters for Royal Netherlands Air Force.
The UAE also procured the CH-47F Chinook helicopters from the US, with the US Government approving a potential sale of ten CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopters to the UAE.