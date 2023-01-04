A US Army CH-47F Chinook conducts multi-ship flight around Hawaii islands. Credit: U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster/U.S. Indo-Pacific Command/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Boeing has been awarded a new contract for the production and delivery of a total of 12 CH-47F Chinook helicopters for the Egyptian Air Force.

The estimated value of the new award is approximately $426m.

The contract has been awarded by the US Army, as part of a foreign military sale (FMS) deal with Egypt to replace its existing fleet of CH-47D helicopters with the latest F-model of Chinook rotorcraft.

Boeing H-47 programme manager and vice-president Ken Eland said: “The F-model aircraft will enhance Egypt’s Chinook capabilities and help effectively accomplish its heavy-lift objectives.

“Boeing’s partnership with the Egyptian Air Force remains strong as we continue to work together to modernise their fleet.”

Delivery of the new CH-47F Chinook helicopters to the Egyptian forces is expected to commence in 2026.

The new multi-mission F-model is expected to provide advanced capabilities to the Egyptian Air Force.

The latest variant of Chinook features a fully integrated, digital cockpit management system, which is compatible with the new common avionics architecture system.

It also has various advanced cargo-handling capabilities that complement the helicopters’ overall operational performance and handling characteristics.

According to Boeing, more than 950 Chinook helicopters are currently in service with nearly 19 allied and partner nations’ forces, including the US Army.

Boeing International business development vice-president Vince Logsdon said: “Boeing is committed to supporting the defence modernisation mission of the Egyptian armed forces and ensuring the best capability for Egypt’s national defence and security.”

In 2017, Boeing received a contract to replace the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s old D-model Chinooks with the latest F-model helicopters.

The last helicopter under this contract was delivered to the Dutch forces in November 2022.