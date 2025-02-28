The initiative will help safeguarding US Air Force systems and software from unauthorised access. Credit: U.S. Department of Defense/HII.

HII’s Mission Technologies division has secured a task order worth around $70m to ensure the ‘resilience and cybersecurity’ of US Air Force’s (USAF) systems and software.

The order was issued by the USAF Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering directorate.

Over a five-year period, the company will conduct research and analysis aimed at identifying and mitigating potential vulnerabilities.

This initiative will help safeguarding US Air Force systems and software from unauthorised access, exploitation, or destruction by adversaries.

The task order also encompasses guidance on the implementation of information security requirements as stipulated by the Federal Information Security Modernization Act.

Additionally, HII will align its efforts with other US Department of Defense and Air Force directives concerning cybersecurity and information assurance.

Mission Technologies Warfare Systems group president Grant Hagen said: “Proactive defense is especially critical in ensuring US Air Force systems operate and communicate securely.

“Our dedicated team of innovators and advisers is committed to partnering with the Air Force to enhance the resiliency and cyber security of its systems.”

The latest contract was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

The purpose of these IAC MAC task orders, issued by the US Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, is to foster the creation of new knowledge.

This knowledge supports the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and benefits the broader research and development and science and technology community.

Most of the work stipulated by the contract will be carried out at Hanscom Air Force Base, located in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Warfare Systems group operations vice president Eric Wright said: “We are focused on an optimised solution set that can evolve with the changing threat environment, ensuring the systems our warfighters rely on are secure and operate as intended.”

In August 2024, HII’s Mission Technologies division was awarded a task order exceeding $30m.

This order was designed to assist the US Air Force in maintaining and modernising its fleet of presidential and executive aircraft.