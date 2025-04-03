The latest modernisation effort will enhance the DTOC’s gateway connection. Credit: U.S. Air Force/HII/GlobeNewswire.

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) Mission Technologies division has secured a $133m contract from the US Air National Guard, aimed at boosting the operational readiness and proficiency of its flying units.

This will be achieved through a live, virtual, and constructive training programme under a ten-year task order.

The company will offer expertise and personnel to support the execution of distributed mission operations (DMO) events at the US Air National Guard’s Distributed Training Operations Center (DTOC).

Located at the Des Moines Air National Guard base, the DTOC operates within the 132d Combat Training Squadron and establishes connections with more than 90 simulation sites nationwide.

These sites are integral in providing training that ensures preparedness for both total and joint forces, notes the company.

HII is tasked with the full implementation of the Joint Simulation Bus, a software interface used by the Department of Defense (DoD).

This modernisation effort will enhance the DTOC’s gateway connection.

Mission Technologies’ Global Security group president Michael Lempke said: “Incorporating live, virtual, constructive elements into training dramatically increases the level of realism for air units and enables them to enhance the critical skills needed to succeed in the face of global threats.

“Our team is focused on the war fighter mission and is pleased to provide customized training solutions for our nation’s citizen airmen and US Marine Corps command and control units.”

Additionally, HII will use its own DMO test tools, which have been recently made available to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Advanced Training Capabilities Program Office.

Most of the work will be carried out in Des Moines, Iowa, US.

The focus will be on delivering a spectrum of training opportunities for joint forces, as well as specific training for Air National Guard pilots.

In March 2025, HII’s Mission Technologies division was awarded a task order worth about $182m.

This five-year task order, in partnership with subcontractor Trident Military Systems, provides logistical support for the US Air Force’s F-16 pilot training devices, with an aim to enhance combat readiness.