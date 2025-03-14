The Mission Tactics Trainer Training System Support Center supports and sustains F-16 aircraft simulator systems. Credit: HII.

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) Mission Technologies division has received a task order valued at approximately $182m to provide logistics support for US Air Force (USAF) F-16 pilot training devices and improve combat readiness.

This five-year task order, in collaboration with subcontractor Trident Military Systems, will focus on engineering maintenance for the Mission Tactics Trainer Training System Support Center.

The centre supports and sustains F-16 aircraft simulator systems, which are used by the US Air National Guard, the US Air Force Reserve Command, and the US Navy.

Mission Technologies Global Security group president Michael Lempke said: “Ensuring US Air Force operators have world-class training devices that support training of US Air National Guard fighter pilots is essential to a combat-ready force — a critical component of our national security.

“We look forward to applying our proven experience in aviation training, combined with Trident Military Systems’ simulation and training services expertise, to enhance mission effectiveness and pilot safety, and support distributed mission operations.”

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a multi-role fighter aircraft that serves both the US and its allied nations.

In its air-to-surface role, the F-16 can fly more than 500 miles, accurately delivering weapons, defending against enemy aircraft, and safely returning to base.

The maintenance work under the new task order will be primarily conducted in Mesa, Arizona, and is expected to enhance HII’s current portfolio of contracts.

These contracts include Distributed Mission Operations (DMO) for F-15 pilot training, the Air National Guard’s Distributed Training Operations Center, and the Mobility Air Forces.

Mission Technologies modelling training and simulation director John Scorsone said: “We are pleased to add the Air National Guard F-16 MTT contract to HII’s ever-growing portfolio of US Air Force aviation training programmes.

“We intend to use our expansive set of DMO test tools recently made available to Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Advanced Training Capabilities Program office, which includes our ongoing efforts to achieve full operational capability of Joint Simulation Environment at the Joint Test and Training Center Nellis.”

This contract follows closely on the heels of another task order secured by HII’s Mission Technologies division in February 2025, valued at around $70m.

This previous order aims to bolster the ‘resilience and cybersecurity’ of the USAF’s systems and software, issued by the USAF Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering directorate.