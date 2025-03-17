The SPEXER 2000 is designed to provide timely detection data and target classification. Credit: © Hensoldt AG.

Germany-based sensor solutions provider HENSOLDT has strengthened its manufacturing capacities with the inauguration of a new anechoic chamber dedicated to systems at its Ulm facility.

This development includes an investment exceeding €1m ($1.09m).

Gauging the performance of Active Electronically Scanning Array (AESA) antennas represents a complex task within the realm of high-frequency radar system assessments, notes HENSOLDT.

The newly introduced anechoic chamber enhances efficiency through its automated system for collecting and analysing data pertinent to both far-field and near-field antenna evaluations, stated the company.

This advancement also streamlines the antenna measurement process by significantly decreasing the time required for completion.

Hensoldt Production head Gregor Schwab said: “In view of geopolitical developments, the urgency of delivering products and solutions quickly and on a large scale is clearly noticeable.

“By expanding our capacities and switching to series production, we will more than triple the production of our SPEXER radars over the next three years.”

This Spexer radar family offers a range of radars that can automatically detect and classify various targets on the ground, at sea, and in the air.

The SPEXER 2000 has been integrated into the Skyranger 30 cannon-based air defence vehicle by Rheinmetall Air Defence and is a component in several German defence programmes.

These programmes include cUAS Feldlager, qualified air defence, high-energy laser for drone defence, and the near and very short range air defence system.

The SPEXER 2000 is designed to provide timely detection data and target classification for countering threats during both mobile and stationary operations.

Earlier this year, Hensoldt was selected to participate in the QUA-SAR research project under the DLR Quantum Computing Initiative.

The project aims to push the boundaries of radar remote sensing technology and is supported financially by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection.