The radar sensor performance encompasses radar antenna optimisation, and more. Credit: Hensoldt.

Hensoldt, Germany-based sensor solutions company, has been contracted by the DLR Quantum Computing Initiative (DLR QCI) to partake in the QUA-SAR research project, which seeks to advance radar remote sensing technology.

The German company will collaborate with the German Aerospace Center’s Microwaves (DLR) and Radar Institute and Tensor AI Solutions on the project.

The initiative receives financial backing from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection.

The application-oriented study, QUA-SAR (Quantum computing for processing and optimisation tasks in radar remote sensing), aims to develop new processing methods and quantum algorithms for radar applications, with a particular focus on synthetic aperture radar systems used in Earth observation.

According to the company, radar remote sensing is a technique that employs radio waves to gather information about distant objects or landscapes.

As operational conditions on the battlefield evolve rapidly, time becomes a critical element. Future radar systems are expected to be integrated into multi-platform and sensor networks, which will need to function in volatile settings.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The allocation of tasks among these sensors and their networks presents a challenge that traditional computing cannot address in real-time.

Hensoldt notes that quantum computing holds the potential to overcome these obstacles in the future.

The QUA-SAR project is focused on integrating classical radar remote sensing methods, particularly Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), with quantum technology concepts.

This initiative has identified six application areas that emphasise both the enhancement of radar sensor performance and the efficient processing and analysis of vast radar data volumes.

The radar sensor performance encompasses radar antenna optimisation, broadcast signal design, and ambiguity suppression.

The company notes that these application areas are considered security-relevant and offer high synergy potential for industry partners involved in the research.

Hensoldt-CEO Oliver Dörre said: “We are doing pioneering work in the area of Software-Defined Defence. The digitisation and networking of sensors is at the heart of our work.

“Quantum computing is an important future topic in this field, which we as a company must address in our research. The QUA-SAR research project as part of the DLR Quantum Computing Initiative is therefore a great opportunity to take this topic to the next level at Hensoldt.”

Hensoldt’s involvement in QUA-SAR enhances its existing ‘Quantum Sensing and Technologies’ division, established at the outset of 2024, further advancing its strategic direction in quantum technology development.