Hensoldt, Germany-based sensor solutions company, has been contracted by the DLR Quantum Computing Initiative (DLR QCI) to partake in the QUA-SAR research project, which seeks to advance radar remote sensing technology.
The German company will collaborate with the German Aerospace Center’s Microwaves (DLR) and Radar Institute and Tensor AI Solutions on the project.
The initiative receives financial backing from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection.
The application-oriented study, QUA-SAR (Quantum computing for processing and optimisation tasks in radar remote sensing), aims to develop new processing methods and quantum algorithms for radar applications, with a particular focus on synthetic aperture radar systems used in Earth observation.
According to the company, radar remote sensing is a technique that employs radio waves to gather information about distant objects or landscapes.
As operational conditions on the battlefield evolve rapidly, time becomes a critical element. Future radar systems are expected to be integrated into multi-platform and sensor networks, which will need to function in volatile settings.
The allocation of tasks among these sensors and their networks presents a challenge that traditional computing cannot address in real-time.
Hensoldt notes that quantum computing holds the potential to overcome these obstacles in the future.
The QUA-SAR project is focused on integrating classical radar remote sensing methods, particularly Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), with quantum technology concepts.
This initiative has identified six application areas that emphasise both the enhancement of radar sensor performance and the efficient processing and analysis of vast radar data volumes.
The radar sensor performance encompasses radar antenna optimisation, broadcast signal design, and ambiguity suppression.
The company notes that these application areas are considered security-relevant and offer high synergy potential for industry partners involved in the research.
Hensoldt-CEO Oliver Dörre said: “We are doing pioneering work in the area of Software-Defined Defence. The digitisation and networking of sensors is at the heart of our work.
“Quantum computing is an important future topic in this field, which we as a company must address in our research. The QUA-SAR research project as part of the DLR Quantum Computing Initiative is therefore a great opportunity to take this topic to the next level at Hensoldt.”
Hensoldt’s involvement in QUA-SAR enhances its existing ‘Quantum Sensing and Technologies’ division, established at the outset of 2024, further advancing its strategic direction in quantum technology development.