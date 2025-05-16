The ASUL is a modular counter-uncrewed aircraft system. Credit: Bundeswehr-Brandsmoeller/Hensoldt AG.

Sensor specialist/solution provider Hensoldt has been selected by Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) to upgrade their ASUL drone defence system.

The enhancement aims to improve the functional capabilities of the air defence system against uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS).

ASUL, a modular counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS), features a scalable sensor-effector mix, including active and passive radar systems, electro-optical sensors, and a range of countermeasures.

It is designed to detect, classify, and identify small UASs in real-time, enabling successful combat against these threats.

Developed by Hensoldt’s subsidiary ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik, ASUL was handed over to the German Armed Forces in 2022.

Since its deployment, ASUL has been tested in various scenarios, providing the Bundeswehr with valuable operational experience.

Leveraging this experience and recent technological advancements, Hensoldt is now tasked with expanding ASUL to meet the specific capability enhancements required by the soldiers.

Hensoldt Counter-UAS Solutions head Daniela Hildenbrand said: “For more than ten years now, we have been developing pioneering C-UAS solutions for various operational scenarios in the field of internal and external security as a system integrator. Our scalable multi-sensor, multi-effector solutions enable information, command and control superiority for the operator through our Elysion Mission Core.

“The system has proven itself many times in the field, including at the 2015 G7 summit in Elmau. The Elysion Mission Core uses powerful, AI-supported algorithms to merge all available data in near real time and offers suitable options for action as reliable decision support for the operators.

“We see ourselves as a pioneer in the field of C-UAS. With innovative sensor technology and our software-driven improvements, we contribute to the greatest possible protection against threats from uncooperative drones as part of a holistic, highly networked air defence system.”

Earlier in 2025, Hensoldt secured a contract extension to advance the Eurofighter’s common radar system Mark 1 (ECRS Mk1).

This extension is pivotal in ensuring that both Germany and Spain will receive an enhanced, certifiable version of the Mk1 radar.