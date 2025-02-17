The E-Scan radar is expected to improve the Eurofighter’s performance. Credit: Hensoldt.

Hensoldt has secured a contract extension valued at around €350m ($367.09m), aimed at advancing the Eurofighter’s common radar system Mark 1 (ECRS Mk1).

This extension is pivotal in ensuring that both Germany and Spain will receive an enhanced, certifiable version of the Mk1 radar, reinforcing their military capabilities.

Following approval from the German and Spanish defence ministries, Airbus Defence and Space has commissioned further development tasks.

This initiative marks a step in advancing the Eurofighter next-generation radar.

The E-Scan radar is expected to improve the Eurofighter’s performance in both air-to-air and air-to-ground operations while also equipping it with electronic warfare capabilities.

Hensoldt Sensors, a German company, and Indra Sistemas of Spain form the consortium responsible for the development of this radar system.

Last year, Leonardo played a role in supporting the development and delivery of the ECRS Mk1 E-scan radar through various contracts.

Previously, Hensoldt and its EuroRADAR consortium partners, including Indra in Spain and Leonardo in both the UK and Italy, had successfully developed the Typhoon’s first AESA radar, now known as Mk0.

The current contract extension includes the provision of test systems for the German radar test aircraft, the Airbus A320 D-ATRA, as well as updates to the Mk1 Step 1 radar system.

This technological advancement is said to be required for leveraging the weapon system’s operational capabilities with the E-Scan radar in a forward-looking manner.

The contract ensures the sustainability and scalability of the Mk1 Step 1 radar, as well as future iterations, thereby maintaining its operational effectiveness.

Moreover, the contract encompasses an initial development phase for ECRS Mk1 Step 2.

This phase will enhance the e-scan radar capability and integrate it with the task-based management of the Airbus Defence and Space Attack & Identify system.

Such integration aims to alleviate the workload for pilots within the Eurofighter cockpit and further augment the aircraft’s operational effectiveness.

Eurofighter Radar head Frank Döngi said: “The contract extension ensures the development of an air-certifiable, robust Eurofighter Mk1 radar for Germany and Spain.

“Our goal is to start flight testing of the revised radar at the end of 2025. Installation of the Mk1 Step 1 on the German Quadriga Eurofighters is then scheduled to begin in the course of 2027.”