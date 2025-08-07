AESA radar mounted on a platform simulator for ground-based functional and performance testing before flight trials. Credit: Hanwha Systems.

South Korea’s Hanwha Systems has unveiled the “indigenously developed” active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system for the KF-21 fighter jet.

The first mass-produced AESA radar unit was rolled out on 5 August 2025, at a recently completed advanced antenna testing facility at Hanwha Systems’ Yongin research and development (R&D) Center.

This milestone follows a production contract signed in 2024, with Hanwha Systems cementing the full agreement earlier in 2025.

The company is set to deliver 40 AESA radar units between 2025 and 2028, which will be integrated into the KF-21 fighter jets.

AESA radars offer several advantages over traditional mechanically scanned systems, such as faster target acquisition, increased detection range, and the ability to track multiple targets simultaneously.

These capabilities significantly enhance a fighter jet’s situational awareness and combat effectiveness.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has produced the KF-21, a multirole combat aircraft with twin engines.

This 4.5-generation fighter jet features advanced avionics such as AESA radar and infrared search and track (IRST) capabilities, alongside electronic warfare systems.

It runs on two General Electric F414-400K engines, can reach speeds up to Mach 1.8, has a combat range of about 1,500 nautical miles, and can carry a maximum payload of 7,700kg.

Hanwha Systems defense electronics division head Hyuk Park said: “Hanwha Systems is the one and only company in Korea to successfully develop, mass-produce, and export AESA radar systems. We are expanding our global reach with scalable radar solutions tailored to a wide range of platforms—from light fighters to unmanned aerial vehicles.”

Since 2016, Hanwha Systems has been developing AESA radar in South Korea, and unveiled its first prototype in 2020.

The advanced antenna testing facility at the Yongin R&D Center features a Near-Field Chamber that can test up to four airborne radar systems at once.

It is designed to assess key performance indicators and signal characteristics for AESA antenna arrays, each comprising around 1,000 transmit/receive modules.

In May 2024, the company signed contract with European defence contractor Leonardo for exporting AESA radar antennas.

This agreement pertains to radar systems for light attack aircraft and signifies South Korea’s entry into the global radar export market.

