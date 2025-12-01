The L-SAM incorporates divert and attitude control system and a dual-pulse propulsion system. Credit: Hanwha Aerospace.

Hanwha Aerospace has secured a Won705bn ($482m) contract from South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) for the production of the Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM) system.

The agreement, which is set to run through 2030, covers mass production and delivery of L-SAM launchers and anti-ballistic missiles for the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.

The L-SAM is designed to intercept ballistic missiles at greater distances and altitudes than current systems, engaging threats before the country’s M-SAM and Patriot missile defences are activated.

The system incorporates a divert and attitude control system (DACS) and a dual-pulse propulsion technology, representing the first application of these features in a long-range missile defence platform developed in South Korea.

These technologies enable the L-SAM to accurately intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes where typical aerodynamic controls are less effective.

A Hanwha Aerospace spokesperson said: “This contract represents an important milestone in Hanwha Aerospace’s contribution to Korea’s air and missile defence.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“Through the stable mass production of L-SAM, we will help strengthen the security of the Republic of Korea. At the same time, the technologies and experience accumulated through this programme will support deeper, higher-value defence cooperation with global partner nations.”

This award follows a separate Won357.3bn contract issued by DAPA to Hanwha Systems last month for production of the L-SAM Multi-Function Radar (MFR).

The MFR serves as the primary sensor for the L-SAM system, detecting and tracking incoming ballistic missiles and hostile aircraft over long ranges to support efficient targeting and interception.

Separately, South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development (ADD), in collaboration with industry partners including Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Systems, is advancing work on L-SAM-II.

Compared with existing systems, the new system aims to “expand” air and missile engagement coverage by three to four times, Hanwha Systems said.

South Korea continues to allocate significant resources to modernise its military capabilities. According to GlobalData, a data and analytics provider, the country has earmarked $222bn for defence from 2021 to 2025 in response to regional security concerns.

GlobalData projected annual defence expenditure for the nation to rise from $45.2bn in 2024 to $54.7bn by 2029.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up