Aravalli will fall within the 3,500 to 4,000 shaft horsepower class. Credit: HAL via X.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines, through the SAFHAL Helicopter Engines joint venture, have agreed to design and develop new-generation helicopter engine for military use.

Dubbed Aravalli, the high-power engine derived its name from the ancient Aravalli mountain range in India.

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In a post on X, HAL said the engine will fall within the 3,500 to 4,000 shaft horsepower class and is intended to power HAL’s upcoming 13-tonne Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) as well as its naval variant, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

The agreement was signed by HAL Engineering, R&D director Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, and SAFHAL Helicopter Engines director and Safran Helicopter engines sales & marketing executive vice president Olivier Savin.

It was presided over by HAL chairman and managing director Ravi K, and Helicopter Engines chief executive officer Cédric Goubet.

Ravi K said: “The signing of this contract marks a significant step forward in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in aero-engine technologies. Through this collaborative programme with SAFHAL and Safran Helicopter Engines, we are creating a strong foundation for powering next-generation Indian helicopter platforms.

“The Aravalli engine programme will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem.”

The Aravalli engine project builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in July 2022 and follows detailed workshare discussions at Aero India 2023.

The companies have since established a joint venture in Bangalore, aiming to facilitate the first indigenously designed and manufactured helicopter engine in India.

Goubet stated that the programme would strengthen the established partnership between HAL and Safran, bringing together the expertise of both companies to develop propulsion systems for future Indian rotorcraft.

“We are delighted to deepen our long-standing partnership with HAL through this landmark programme,” Cedric Goubet said.