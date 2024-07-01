The Greek Minister of National Defence announced on 27 June two major additions to the Agenda 2030 military modernisation plan, including the acquisition of 20 F-35 fighter jets and the prospect of joining the Constellation frigate programme.
The Constellation-class (FFG 62) multi-mission guided-missile frigate is being developed by Fincantieri Marinette Marine for the US Navy.
The US and Greece have been in discussion about Greece join the Constellation program since at least 9 February 2024, according to a US Embassy and Consulate in Greece release considering “possible mutual benefits of co-designing and co-producing Constellation class frigates, including the economic benefits for Greece’s shipyards and the cooperation between the defence innovation ecosystems of the two countries.”
In mid-January 2024, Defence Minister Nikos Dendias made it clear that the Greek military was opting for a radically different defence model, focusing on quality and innovation in its defence industry, over a traditional interest in mass.
Along with sweeping adjustments to military leadership, this was to be the backbone of the armed forces of 2030, which is still in formulation.
On 27 January 2024, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced an agreement with the US to purchase up to 40 F-35 fighter Jets, as well as a tranche of military equipment to be donated to the Greek armed forces for free, from US reserves, including frigates, C-130 transport aircraft, armoured tanks and vehicles.
The US Government’s letter of offer and acceptance for the procurement of the F-35 squadron of 20 aircraft was proposed at the Special Standing Committee on Armaments Programmes and Contracts of the Hellenic Parliament on 29 June, while the option for an additional 20 F-35 is not yet being considered.
The geopolitical tensions that Greece experiences, Mitsotakis said in a speech at the Hellenic Capital Market Commission Conference on 29 May, meant that the nation had never experienced a ‘peace dividend’ after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and had maintained a defence spend above 2% of GDP over the decades, putting its expenditure out of line with the norm for many European countries and Nato Allies.