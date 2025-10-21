Goldman Sachs and UBS have secured their positions as the leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2025 in terms of value and volume, respectively.

An analysis of the financial deals database of data and analytics company GlobalData reveals that Goldman Sachs led the value table by advising on $14.5bn worth of deals, and UBS led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 22 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “UBS was the top adviser by volume during Q1-Q3 2024 and despite registering a year-on-year decline, it retained the leadership position by this metric during Q1-Q3 2025. Apart from leading volume, UBS also occupied the ninth position by value during Q1-Q3 2025.

“Meanwhile, the total value of deals advised by Goldman Sachs registered more than a 10x year-on-year jump during Q1-Q3 2025. Resultantly, its ranking by value took a leap from the 28th position to the top position. Four of the 14 deals advised by Goldman Sachs during Q1-Q3 2025 were billion-dollar deals.

“The involvement in these big-ticket deals helped the New York-based investment bank register a massive jump in terms of value and occupy the top spot by this metric. It also held the seventh position by volume during Q1-Q3 2025.”

In terms of value, Evercore took the second spot by advising on $11.1bn worth of deals, followed by JP Morgan with $10.5bn, Morgan Stanley with $10bn and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial with $9.2bn.

Ernst & Young got the second place in the volume table with 18 deals, followed by Nomura with 17 deals, Singhi Advisors with 14 deals and PwC with 13 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions of deals from leading advisers.

