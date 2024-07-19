JP Morgan and Houlihan Lokey were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the North American region during the first half (H1) of 2024 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest Financial Advisers League Table by GlobalData.
An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database published on 17 July revealed that JP Morgan achieved its position in terms of value by advising on $209.5bn worth of deals. Meanwhile, Houlihan Lokey led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 81 deals.
Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData, said that Houlihan Lokey was the top adviser by volume in H1 2023 and had managed to retain its leadership position by this metric in H1 2024 as well, despite a year-on-year (YoY) drop in the total number of deals advised by it.
“Meanwhile, JP Morgan, apart from leading by value, also occupied the third position by volume in H1 2024. It registered a significant jump in the total value of deals advised by it during H1 2024 compared to H1 2023 due to its involvement in several high-value transactions,” Bose explained.
“In fact, JP Morgan was the only firm to surpass $200 billion in total deal value during H1 2024. During the review period, it advised on 37 billion-dollar deals [valued over $1bn], which also included seven mega deals valued at more than $10 billion.”
Goldman Sachs occupied the second position in financial advisers in terms of value, by advising on $149.8bn worth of deals, followed by Evercore with $144.6bn, Morgan Stanley with $137.8bn, and Citi with $108.5bn.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Meanwhile, Jefferies occupied the second position in terms of volume with 58 deals, followed by JP Morgan with 57 deals, Goldman Sachs with 53 deals, and Evercore with 51 deals.
Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal adviser in North America region
Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal adviser in the North America region during H1 2024 by both value and volume, according to the latest Legal Advisers League Table by GlobalData.
An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database has revealed that Kirkland & Ellis achieved this leading position by advising on 225 deals worth $165.6bn.
Bose stated that Kirkland & Ellis was the top adviser by volume in H1 2023 and managed to retain its leadership position by this metric in H1 2024.
“Not only was Kirkland & Ellis the only firm to hit triple-digit deal volume in H1 2024, but it was also well ahead of its peers, outpacing them by a big margin,” Bose said.
“Meanwhile, its ranking in terms of value jumped from fourth position in H1 2023 to the top spot in H1 2024. Kirkland & Ellis advised on 31 billion-dollar deals [valued over $1bn], which also included six mega deals valued at more than $10 billion during H1 2024. Involvement in these big-ticket deals helped Kirkland & Ellis register improvements in the total value of deals advised by it as well as its ranking in terms of value.”
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $164.6bn worth of deals, followed by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison with $152.9bn, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz with $146.6bn, and Latham & Watkins with $113.1bn.
Meanwhile, Latham & Watkins occupied the second position in terms of volume with 69 deals, followed by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher with 65 deals, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison with 59 deals, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett with 53 deals.