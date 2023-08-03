Airbus Helicopters were chosen for pre-selection to furnish the Dutch Ministry of Defence with 14 H225M helicopters tailored for special operations. Source: GKN Aerospace.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been inked between GKN Aerospace and Airbus Helicopters, marking a moment in their partnership.

This strategic collaboration comes on the heels of Airbus Helicopters’ pre-selection to furnish the Dutch Ministry of Defence with 14 H225M helicopters tailored for special operations.

Dignitaries graced the signing ceremony, including Vice Admiral de Waard, the National Armaments Director of the Netherlands, his successor Vice Admiral Hartman, and the Commissioner of Military Production Dicke.

Shawn Black, President – Defence Airframe at GKN Aerospace, officially sealed the agreement, and Matthieu Louvot, Executive Vice President Programmes at Airbus Helicopters.

GKN Aerospace will play a role in various domains, encompassing engineering, electrical wiring interconnections systems design and manufacturing, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul undertakings.

The partnership will spur potential innovation projects and spearhead aerostructure design and manufacturing, focusing on composite structures. This strategic alignment is poised to elevate the aerospace industry within the Netherlands while nurturing a culture of innovation within the Dutch Aerospace ecosystem.

GKN Aerospace unveiled a Global Technology Centre in the Netherlands this year to advance sustainable aerospace technology. The centre is based in Hoogeveen in the Netherlands.

The relationship between Airbus Helicopters and GKN Aerospace traces back to their involvement in NHIndustries, the esteemed NH90 manufacturing consortium, in collaboration with Leonardo. This collaboration has now matured into a new era of collective ingenuity.

Shawn Black, President of Defence Airframe of GKN Aerospace, asserted, “We have been working closely with Airbus Helicopters as partners on the NH90 program since 1992 and have actively supported them during the pre-selection phase with the Dutch MoD.

The signing of the MoU represents a significant milestone in our collaboration, reinforcing our partnership and setting the stage for future industrial participation. With our combined expertise and unwavering commitment, we will deliver advanced solutions and provide exceptional support to the Netherlands’ helicopter fleet.”