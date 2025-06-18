Giraffe 4A is a multi-functional radar. Credit: Saab AB/Cision.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has placed an order worth Skr1.4bn ($147m) with Saab for the delivery of Giraffe 4A radar systems, along with related services, for the Swedish Armed Forces.

Saab stipulates the deliveries to occur between 2026 and 2027.

The Giraffe 4A radar is versatile, providing multiple functions such as the simultaneous identification and tracking of numerous aerial and maritime targets, which also makes it suitable for military air traffic control purposes, said the company.

The system is set to enhance the country’s capabilities in ground-based air surveillance by providing a mobile sensor platform capable of receiving software updates.

Saab business area surveillance head Carl-Johan Bergholm said: “We are proud to continue to support the Swedish Armed Forces by an important piece of the puzzle in the new sensor system program and thereby Swedish national defence. Giraffe 4A strengthens Sweden’s mid-range sensor capability and make for a long-term capability development.”

The Giraffe 4A integrates design elements from both the Arthur and Giraffe AMB product families, incorporating an entirely new radar sensor that employs active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology, explained the company.

According to Saab, this system delivers comprehensive all-weather coverage against various air threats ranging from low-flying UAVs to high-speed fighter jets and supersonic missiles, as well as RAM targets and jammer strobe detection/tracking.

In December 2020, the FMV awarded Saab a Skr2.1bn ($250m) contract for the delivery of several Giraffe 4A radars and upgrades to the existing Giraffe AMB surface radars of the Swedish Armed Forces. This contract covered the period from 2020 to 2025.

Earlier this month, the FMV and Lockheed Martin signed a Skr1bn ($104m) contract for the TPY-4 ground-based long-range air surveillance radar.

This system forms a component of the new sensor system programme currently under development. It is aimed at fulfilling the Swedish Armed Forces’ need for early warning capabilities and enhanced awareness of air operations.

In line with the programme, Thales Nederland was contracted in April 2025 to deliver undisclosed number of Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Compact Radars (GM200 MM/C). The radar is set to supplant the PS-871 system currently in use by the Swedish Armed Forces, which is approaching the end of its operational lifespan.

