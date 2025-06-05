TPY-4 phased-array radar will offer Swedish Armed Forces longer range and increased performance. Credit: © Lockheed Martin Corporation.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed a Skr1bn ($104m) contract with Lockheed Martin for the TPY-4 ground-based long-range air surveillance radar.

This fifth-generation radar system is set to replace the PS-861, which is approaching the end of its operational life with the Swedish Armed Forces.

With the signing of the deal, Sweden has become the third nation to select the radar.

The TPY-4 is a phased-array radar that can detect small objects, including ballistic missiles, at great distances, FMV LRR project manager Anna Stolpe said.

The system is part of a broader sensor system, which is under development, and will help meet Swedish Armed Forces’ requirement of early warning and improved air situational awareness.

The contract comes with options for additional radar systems.

Delivery of the first TPY-4 system to FMV is scheduled for 2027, with subsequent deliveries to continue for the Swedish Armed Forces.

Lockheed Martin radar and sensor systems vice president Rick Cordaro said: “We are honoured to support the defence and security of our allied nations.

“The TPY-4 radar represents a significant leap forward in integrated deterrence, enhancing interoperability with Nato allies. As a trusted partner to the US Air Force, Norway and now Sweden, we are committed to delivering this advanced radar capability to help address the complex and evolving threats faced by America and its allies.”

The TPY-4 system features an open architecture design and can be easily integrated with existing air defence infrastructures.

It also promotes stronger interoperability among the Swedish Armed Forces and their regional and Nato partners.

Other Nato member states have also procured the TPY-4 radar system. In 2022, the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin for the delivery of eight TPY-4 radars.

“It is an advantage for cooperation within Nato that more allied countries use the same system,” Anna Stolpe added.

In 2025, Sweden’s defence budget reached $13.5bn, marking a 14.1% increase from the previous year. With its accession to Nato, Sweden aims to maintain its defence expenditure above the alliance’s recommended threshold of 2% of GDP for an extended period.

According to GlobalData, the forecast anticipates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2026 to 2030. The country’s defence spending as a share of real GDP stood at 2.3% in 2025, up from 2.1% in the preceding year.