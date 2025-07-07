IRIS-T air defence system. Credit: Torsten Pursche/Shutterstock.

Germany and Switzerland have signed a programme agreement for the procurement of IRIS-T SLM medium-range ground-based air defence (GBAD MR) systems under the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI).

The agreement was formalised by Swiss National Armaments director Urs Loher and Germany national armaments director vice admiral Carsten Stawitzki.

This agreement was sanctioned by the Swiss Federal Council on 20 June 2025, paving the way for the procurement contract concerning the defence systems.

The Federal Office for Defence Procurement, armasuisse, plans to acquire five IRIS-T SLM systems for GBAD MR.

The “GBAD MR” is a procurement project in modernising the Swiss Armed Forces’ anti-aircraft capabilities.

Negotiations with Diehl Defence are nearing conclusion, with the contract signing anticipated in the summer of 2025.

By engaging in this joint procurement effort, Switzerland stands to gain from cost reductions and enhanced system interoperability.

A funding allocation of SFr660m ($830.27m) for the acquisition of these systems was authorised as part of Switzerland’s 2024 armament programme.

The GBAD system is part of the Integrated within air defence, designed to address aerial threats across multiple ranges and altitudes.

The GBAD MR specifically enhances defence in lower to upper airspace at medium distances, aiming to improve integrated air defence autonomy and restore geospatial cruise missile defence capabilities.

The ESSI facilitates joint procurement efforts among participating countries, leveraging economies of scale and enhancing interoperability.

Switzerland’s participation in this programme agreement and subsequent procurement via the German Federal Ministry of Defence is consistent with its neutrality law obligations.

The nation retains full autonomy over the operation and deployment of these systems without any commitment to integrate them into Germany’s or Nato’s air or missile defence systems.

Launched by Germany in 2022, the ESSI aims to strengthen air defence across Europe by streamlining procurement processes and fostering collaborative efforts.

Switzerland became a member of this initiative in October 2024.

It addresses a capability gap against stand-off weapons and complements long-range ground-based air defences like the Patriot system.

