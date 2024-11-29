Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defence has proposed deploying Patriot air defence systems to Poland to safeguard weapon supply lines to Ukraine.
The Patriot units may be stationed in Poland for up to six months, with Germany providing around 50 personnel for the NATO security assistance and training for Ukraine initiative.
The NATO security assistance and training for Ukraine coordinates military training and the delivery of equipment and armaments to Ukraine.
Germany is contributing personnel to the initiative’s location in Wiesbaden and collaborating with partners to secure the logistics chain.
According to Globaldata’s “Germany Defense Market 2023-2028” report, Germany is modernising its current Patriot missile defence systems to enhance air defence capabilities while negotiations over the taktisches luftverteidigungssystem continue.
The planned relocation will maintain the Air Force’s Patriot forces as a component of NATO’s integrated air defence.
Discussions are ongoing with Poland, other allies, and NATO in Brussels to finalise the relocation details.
The deployment of German soldiers in Poland is anticipated to begin in January 2025.
Germany Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said: “We will thereby protect a logistical hub in Poland that is of central importance for the delivery of material to Ukraine. We will thus secure the supply of vehicles, weapons and ammunition that Ukraine urgently needs to defend itself against the brutal Russian attacks that violate international law.
“Together with our Polish friends, we will also secure the NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization airspace as we did last year. My special thanks go to our Air Force soldiers, who are already preparing and are once again proving their cold start capabilities. I know I can rely on them!”
Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz also expressed support for the decision, according to a post on platform X.