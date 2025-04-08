The Bullseye missile is designed to be compatible with jet fighters, light attack aircraft, helicopters, among others. Credit: Hamara/Shutterstock.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to produce Bullseye precision-guided missile for US defence customers.

The long-range missile is designed to align with the operational requirements of the US armed forces and will adhere to the relevant standards set by the military to ensure compatibility and reliability.

Featuring very low observable and built-in autonomous flight capabilities, Bullseye is engineered to be deployed from multi-platform launch capabilities across air, ground, and sea units. It is intended to provide a cost-effective solution for mass strike operations.

Production and integration of the missile will take place at GA-EMS’ advanced manufacturing facility located in Tupelo, Mississippi.

GA-EMS president Scott Forney said: “We are excited to work with Rafael to introduce Bullseye, a highly effective deep-strike missile. Bullseye will be built in the US for delivery to US military customers to support a variety of critical Department of Defense and coalition partners’ precision-fires missions.

“By leveraging Rafael’s extensive investment in the design, maturation and testing of a unique, modular missile, we can reduce risk and development costs and provide production-scale delivery of a highly capable, high-performance precision-guided missile at significant per-unit cost-savings.”

Currently, the Bullseye missile has reached Technology Readiness Level 8 (TRL 8). It is designed to compatible with jet fighters, light attack aircraft, helicopters, small maritime vessels, and ground vehicles.

Rafael has successfully completed tests on the missile’s aerodynamics, engine, seeker, and launch integration.

Rafael Air & C 4ISR Systems Division head and executive vice-president Yuval Miller said: “As a company that has spent decades pushing the boundaries of precision-strike technology, we are proud to partner with GA-EMS on the Bullseye programme.

“By combining Rafael’s Combat-proven innovative 5th Generation missile technologies with GA-EMS’s advanced manufacturing, assembly, integration and test expertise, Bullseye will deliver unprecedented accuracy, flexibility and affordability, giving warfighters a state-of-the-art missile system that hits its mark and adapts to evolving mission needs.”

Further tests are planned for flight qualification and to demonstrate operational readiness of the new missile. The first batch of missiles is expected to be delivered starting from late 2025.

In March 2025, the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and Rafael successfully completed interception tests for the Iron Dome defence system.