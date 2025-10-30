Officials during the signing of the MoU. Credit: Military Aviation Works (WZL-2)/GE Aerospace.

GE Aerospace and Military Aviation Works (WZL-2) are joining forces to evaluate prospects for the development of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and depot-level maintenance for the F110-GE-129 engine.

In this connection, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Warsaw, Poland.

The MoU was signed by WZL-2 CEO Jakub Gazda, WZL-2 management board member and technical director Zbigniew Matuszczak, and GE Aerospace F110 product director Sean Keith.

The collaboration will involve both organisations evaluating the requirements necessary to support intermediate and depot-level maintenance for the F110-GE-129 engine, which powers Boeing’s F-15EX fighter jet.

This assessment will include considerations such as tooling, machining, training needs, and modifications to test cells required for engine maintenance.

Last month, GE Aerospace also signed an MoU with the Military University of Technology (Wojskowa Akademia Techniczna or WAT) in Warsaw.

This separate agreement focuses on identifying opportunities to expand engine training and education related to the F110-GE-129 engine.

It also includes exploring the establishment of an Aircraft Engine Additive Manufacturing Laboratory at WAT.

If both parties decide to proceed with this initiative, GE Aerospace will provide course material and training on the F110-GE-129 engine to WAT and will collaborate on developing a training curriculum for students and staff.

The F110-GE-129 engine is currently in production and operates with the US Air Force’s F-15EX fleet.

According to GE Aerospace, it is the only engine fully embedded into the F-15EX Eagle II aircraft.

The engine recently marked 40 years of continuous production and has accumulated over 11 million flight hours.

It is used by both the US military and 16 allied nations for their F-15 and F-16 aircraft fleets, as well as Türkiye’s fifth-generation KAAN fighter jet.

GE Aerospace F110 product director Sean Keith said: “The F110 engine is a proven fighter jet engine with more than 40 years of continuous production and innovation. As the sole engine qualified for Boeing’s F-15 Advanced Eagle family of aircraft, including the F-15EX, the F110-GE-129 engine is designed for ease of maintenance with Shop Replacement Units (SRUs).

“The SRUs enable 90% of maintenance to be performed in country, reducing aircraft downtime and lowering lifecycle costs. This MoU with WZL-2 will allow us to identify opportunities to support Poland’s maintenance needs for the F110 engine and strengthen local capabilities.”

GE Aerospace has operated in Poland for more than 30 years, employing over 2,000 staff across six sites focused on aerospace technologies for defence and commercial sectors.

Since 1992, GE Aerospace has invested $700m in Poland, including $50m annually in research and development projects.

In March 2025, GE Aerospace secured an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with the US Air Force, valued at up to $5bn, for the supply of F110-GE-129 engines.

