GA-EMS’ Optical Communication Terminal mounted on an aircraft. Credit: © General Atomics.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) in collaboration with Kepler Communications US, completed a test showcasing the “secure” exchange of data between a “moving” aircraft and a satellite in orbit.

The two-way space-airborne optical communication demonstration, which marks a proof-of-concept milestone, involved an aircraft-mounted GA-EMS optical communications terminal (OCT) and a Kepler satellite orbiting the low Earth orbit (LEO).

Kepler’s Pathfinder satellites, part of the US Air Force’s Space Development Agency (SDA)-compliant LEO constellation, are tasked with demonstrating high-capacity data services and testing advanced communication technologies under operational conditions.

These satellites aim to integrate space, air, and ground networks for both defence and commercial uses.

Kepler US president Robert Conrad said that the achievement “reinforces how commercial space operators will be partners in delivering secure, high-throughput connectivity for the defence community”.

The latest test represents a significant step forward for the SDA’s initiative to create a proliferated warfighter space architecture.

It demonstrated the feasibility of establishing secure, high-bandwidth connections between air and space assets under demanding conditions.

SDA deputy director Gurpartap Sandhoo said: “This successful space-airborne communication demonstration represents a breakthrough improvement in building a resilient space architecture. Achieving multi-vendor interoperability validates SDA’s leadership in the optical communication arena.”

The OCTs developed by GA-EMS are intended to be scalable for use across multiple domains including space, air, land, sea, and various orbital environments.

The test saw the use of GA-EMS’ 12-inch Laser Airborne Communication turret (LAC-12), which is developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ (GA-ASI) Precision Pointing Group.

GA-EMS president Scott Forney said: “The airborne OCT completed pointing, acquisition, tracking, and lock with the Tranche 0-compatible satellite, then transferred data packets to validate uplink and downlink capability. Our OCT is designed to close a communications gap, enabling secure, robust data transfers to support tactical and operational missions.”

GA-EMS is also engaged in constructing two OCT systems under an SDA contract.

These systems are set to be launched aboard two GA-75 spacecraft for future LEO demonstrations related to Tranche 1, with launch expected in 2026.

