GA-ASI is the developer of MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, MQ-20 Avenger, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian UASs. Credit: © General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has invested in Arceon, a Dutch company involved in the development of cost-effective, scalable high-temperature ceramic matrix composites (CMC).

Brad Lunn, GA-ASI managing director, confirmed the collaboration with Arceon, noting the potential for their technology to be applied across various GA projects including engine exhaust materials for high temperatures, hypersonic technology, and fusion containment.

Arceon leverages scalable and affordable melt infiltration technique to develop the composites.

The company’s Carbeon line of carbon-ceramic components is designed to meet the demanding requirements of the aerospace and defence industries.

These components can be implemented in nozzles, nozzle extensions, leading edges, nose caps, and airframes.

In May 2024, Arceon was selected to join the UK Ministry of Defence’s £1bn ($1.37bn) Hypersonic Technologies and Capability Development Framework project. The goal of this project is to expedite the development of advanced hypersonic missile capabilities for the UK within a timeframe of seven years.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The decision to invest in Arceon came after GA-ASI evaluated the company’s presentation at the BMN event in November 2024.

It then engaged in extensive discussions about business and technology with both Arceon and General Atomics’ other divisions: General Atomics Energy and General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems.

Besides Arceon, GA-ASI also invested in Emergent Swarm Solutions and Saluqi Motors, after successful pitches made by them during the BMN event.

Arceon founder and CEO Rahul Shirke said: “We are honoured to collaborate with General Atomics in advancing hypersonic development. This milestone marks our official entry into the US defence sector, presenting an extraordinary opportunity to demonstrate our technology on a global stage. We look forward, with great anticipation, to the journey ahead.”

The Blue Magic investment and innovation conference is a collaborative effort involving GA-ASI, the Dutch Ministry of Defense, the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, Brainport Development in Eindhoven, and Brabant Development Agency (BOM).

As part of its commitment to this partnership, GA-ASI is delivering eight MQ-9A aircraft to the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

GA-ASI plans to host its second BMN event in Eindhoven later in 2025.

Recently, GA-ASI successfully completed a simulated autonomous shoot-down during a test involving both live and virtual aircraft.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up