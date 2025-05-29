Indonesia has shown interest to acquire additional Rafales from Dassault Aviation. Credit: PHILIPPE MONTIGNY/Shutterstock.

France and Indonesia have signed a letter of intent (LOI) that could see new large-scale arms deliveries, France Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu revealed.

The LOI relates to the potential procurement of French military equipment by Indonesia.

It could lead to Indonesia planning to purchase additional Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation, light frigates and Scorpène submarines from Naval Group, and Caesar artillery systems and ammunition from KNDS.

“Indonesia confirms its confidence in the excellence of the French defence industry!” said Lecornu and added the trust “demonstrates both the excellence of French equipment and our desire to establish lasting partnerships that benefit the local defence industry”.

The LOI was signed during the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the archipelago, as part of his Indo-Pacific tour which began on 27 May 2025, in Jakarta.

The discussions with Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto also focused on reinforcing bilateral ties, with particular emphasis on collaborative efforts in energy transition and military cooperation, as well as fostering growth within the digital economy sector between France and Indonesia.

France has seen significant defence cooperation with Indonesia, making it France’s second biggest defence market in Southeast Asia after India.

In 2022, a deal was struck for the sale of 42 Rafale jets, with first deliveries scheduled for 2026.

In January 2024, Dassault Aviation said that the last instalment of 18 Rafale jets for Indonesia was officially confirmed. It followed the activation of the initial two tranches, with the first batch of six Rafales in September 2022 and the second set of 18 aircraft in August 2023.

Additionally, Indonesia ordered two A400M aircraft slated for delivery by late 2025.

On 28 March 2024, Indonesia selected Naval Group in collaboration with PT PAL to enhance the Navy’s capabilities by commissioning two Scorpène Evolved submarines equipped with full Lithium-ion batteries (LiB).

These submarines are scheduled for construction at the PT PAL shipyard in Indonesia, and the project will involve a transfer of technology from Naval Group. This selection aligns with the Defence Cooperation Agreement that was signed between the French and Indonesian governments back in August 2021.

The two Scorpène submarines are expected in 2031.