Airbus Helicopters has completed the delivery of two H225M multi-role rotorcraft to the French Armament General Directorate (DGA), marking the initial instalment of an eight-unit order placed in 2021.
These aircraft will be integrated into the French Air and Space Force fleet, taking over duties from the Pumas currently in use across overseas territories such as French Guyana, Djibouti, and New Caledonia.
Designed for a variety of operational tasks including search and rescue, as well as utility missions, the H225Ms are equipped with avionics.
The French fleet, also known as Caracal, features the Safran Euroflir 410 electro-optical system and Sigma inertial navigation system.
Additional equipment includes the Thales VUHF radio TRA6034 and IFF transponder TSC4000, enhancing communication and identification capabilities.
Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even said: “The delivery of these two brand new H225Ms to the French Air and Space Force is very symbolic as France was the first operator of the H225M. They have proven on multiple occasions the benefit of this rotorcraft for combat, search and rescue, disaster management and medical evacuation missions.
“The French Air and Space Air Force will benefit from all the innovations that have been implemented on the H225M since the helicopter started operations in 2006 with the French armed forces, further expanding the capabilities of this unique aircraft.”
Designed to operate from both ships and land, the helicopter is also compatible with night vision goggles.
The H225M has a range of 700 nautical miles, which can be further extended through air-to-air or hover in-flight refuelling.
With more than 350 H225 and H225M helicopters in operation globally, the fleet has accumulated more than 880,000 flight hours.
Currently, the H225M serves a roster of military customers across the world, including Brazil, France, Hungary, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore and Thailand.
As per a GlobalData report, France’s defence budget for 2024 is set at $60.4bn, with expectations for it to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 1% from 2025 to 2029.
Key factors contributing to the growth of the country’s defence market include domestic modernisation initiatives, the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, and France’s commitments within the Nato alliance.
The French government’s Military Planning Law for 2024-2030 projects ongoing increases in defence spending as part of a broader strategy to enhance the capabilities and operational concepts across the nation’s armed forces.