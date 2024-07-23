At the Farnborough Air Show on July 23, 2024, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) showcased its StormBreaker smart weapon and reported a perfect success rate in recent tests.
The StormBreaker, successfully jettisoned 14 times from the F-35C, has also demonstrated its capabilities across various platforms and services.
Integration across multiple platforms
Raytheon Missiles & Defence has integrated its StormBreaker smart weapon across multiple platforms, including the F-15E, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The weapon, which features a tri-mode seeker for adverse weather conditions, has demonstrated its capabilities in various tests.
Paul Ferraro, president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon, underscored the importance of the StormBreaker, noting, “Service-members need trusted weapons that are highly survivable, network-enabled, and keep them as far from harm’s way as possible. StormBreaker’s unique capabilities position it as the right choice for multiple generations of weapons systems.”
Paul continued, “Stormbreaker weapon system are specifically designed to maximise loadout on the F-35 so you can load that up to four rounds in each bay, eight rounds total on the F-35 very effective with its multifunction warhead against hardened targets, both land-based and maritime based targets.”
Supply chain improvements and partnerships
However, the event was not solely a celebration of past achievements. Executives at RTX also highlighted their strategic shift towards developing more cost-effective missile systems. In a detailed discussion, Raytheon’s leaders addressed the future of air-launched missile technologies, specifically in response to evolving military and budgetary needs.
“Our supplier health has been improving, but we still have areas that we are strategically looking at to ensure that we have the long-term supply needs, Barbara Borgonovi, President of Naval Power at RTX, highlighted. “A good example for my business is rocket motors. We are strategically looking at how we can have a third domestic source of rocket motors. In our supply chain. I mentioned Nammo earlier.”
In May 2024, Nammo and Raytheon announced a partnership to expand rocket motor production in Perry, Florida, enhancing US manufacturing capabilities and bolstering national security.
Another key area of focus is the integration of lower-cost effectors into their portfolio. As military services seek budget-friendly solutions, RTX actively engages with the Air Force and other branches to develop these next-generation systems.
“We are well-positioned to participate in competitions for lower-cost effectors,” stated Paul Ferraro. “There’s a number of platforms that are looking for that lower cost, high volume effector, and we’re certainly well positioned to participate in the competition centre presented.”
Meeting global defence demands
The company’s efforts to adapt to market demands are evident in its ongoing exploration of partnerships and new technologies. As they work to enhance production capacity and explore new suppliers for components, RTX aims to smooth operations and respond to international demand. This is particularly relevant as global defence spending and procurement practices evolve.
RTX is also focused on improving its response to international orders. The company’s strategy includes working closely with US and allied forces to manage and meet the growing demand for missile systems like the AMRAAM. “The partnership that we have between United States and our international partners is invaluable to maintaining our supply base, maturing our supply base, maintaining our production capabilities, and then having interoperable weapon systems across the Allied Forces.,” noted Ferraro.
The emphasis on cost efficiency and partnerships reflects RTX’s vision of addressing future defence challenges while maintaining production and supply chains. As the defence landscape shifts, Raytheon’s dual focus on systems like the StormBreaker and more economical solutions positions them to meet various military needs.
While RTX celebrates the success of its StormBreaker programme, the company is also strategically preparing for the future of missile technology, addressing both current and emerging requirements in a defence environment.