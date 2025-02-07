The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has signed a multi-year contract with Satellogic and Telespazio Brasil to obtain satellite imagery with low latency, enhancing their defence and security capabilities across Brazil.
The initial term of the agreement is for one year, with the possibility of a one-year extension.
Through this partnership, FAB will have access to the NewSat constellation operated by Satellogic, which will provide sub-meter resolution images to support various defence-related activities.
These images will be used for monitoring in near real-time, change detection, and enhance situational awareness, for informed decision-making during missions.
FAB plans to use Satellogic’s Aleph platform, allowing them to independently schedule and manage imagery collection, enhancing agility and effectiveness in response to dynamic conditions and improving mission success rates.
FAB Imagery and Data VP Mark Carmichael said: “By providing FAB with the Aleph platform, we’re delivering more than incremental improvements—this self-service approach is a transformative advancement that allows governments and organizations to take direct control of their geospatial intelligence.
“The result is more decisive actions, stronger security outcomes, and ultimately, a more resilient global defence landscape.”
Telespazio Brasil CEO Marzio Laurenti said: “This agreement reinforces the position of Telespazio Brasil as a premier provider of geospatial services and solutions to the Brazilian Defence.
“The partnership with Satellogic further expands our suite of offerings, ensuring our customers benefit from cutting-edge Earth observation technologies and innovative data delivery models.”
This development follows a separate agreement from December 2024, where Embraer and FAB agreed to explore ways to augment the C-390 Millennium aircraft’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, with a focus on maritime patrol.