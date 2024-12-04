Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) have formalised an agreement to conduct joint studies to enhance the C-390 Millennium platform’s capabilities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, particularly focusing on maritime patrol.
This agreement was concluded at the Mostra BID, a defence and security exhibition in Brasilia.
Measuring 35.20 metres (m) in length, 11.84m in height with a wingspan of 35.05m, the C-390 Millennium is a modern military transport aircraft designed for multiple missions.
The multi-mission aircraft is equipped with robust engines and specialised landing gear. Its cargo compartment, with a volume of 169m³, is designed to handle large and oversized cargo, including vehicles, palletised freight, troops, medical patients, and auxiliary fuel tanks.
It features systems for communication and self-protection and can carry a maximum payload of 26 metric tonnes and reach speeds up to 470 knots.
The aircraft’s long cargo ramp is engineered to facilitate the loading and unloading of taller vehicles by reducing the angle of entry.
Additionally, it includes hydraulic stabiliser struts and a cargo winch to reduce ground time.
Brazilian Air Force commander Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno said: “The studies to adapt the C-390 Millennium aircraft to ISR missions have evolved in a structured way, analysing the aircraft’s capability to evolve in order to meet the current and future needs of the Brazilian Air Force, especially in relation to Maritime Patrol.”
The basic C-390 Millennium platform is certified by the Brazilian Civil Airworthiness authority, adhering to FAA 14 CFR Part 25 standards.
Recently, Embraer delivered the seventh unit of this aircraft to the FAB at Galeão Air Force Base in Rio de Janeiro, integrating it into the First Squadron of the First Transport Group.
Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “We are honoured to move forward with the FAB on studies to expand the operational capabilities of the C-390 Millennium.
“It reinforces our commitment to always offer our customers an aircraft capable of carrying out their most challenging missions with unparalleled efficiency.”
In 2014, Embraer secured a contract valued at $3.4bn to produce 28 KC-390 aircraft for the FAB.
However, subsequent negotiations in 2022 led to a reduction in the order, with Brazil now planning to procure 19 aircraft, as noted in GlobalData’s ‘Brazil Defense Market 2024-2029’ report.
The C-390 Millennium has been adopted by several countries, including Brazil, Hungary, Austria, South Korea, the Netherlands, and others, as part of their air force modernisation efforts.
Globally, the C-390 Millennium fleet has accumulated more than 15,000 flight hours, achieving a mission capability rate of 93% and a mission completion rate exceeding 99%.