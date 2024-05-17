Despite encountering production issues and modernisation delays, the F-35 program achieved full-rate production in March 2024, demonstrating an acceptable level of performers and reliability, and completed development of its testing simulator.
However, late deliveries of engines and aircraft, as well as hardware and software delays, continue to be challenges for the program, according to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report published on 16 May, who found that of the engines delivered in 2023, 100% of engines from Pratt & Whitney were delivered late, as were 91% of engines from Lockheed Martin.
The F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter is the most expensive weapon system programme to come out of the Department of Defense (DoD), with an estimated cost of $2trn to operate 2,470 planned aircraft though to 2088.
The GAO has been actively monitoring and reporting on the progress and challenges of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program through independent assessments and recommendations. Since 2001, the GAO has conducted annual reviews of the program, evaluating aspects such as cost, schedule, performance, and management to provide oversight to Congress and the public.
The F-35 program has managed the integration of new capabilities and technologies into the aircraft through initiatives like the Block 4 modernisation – now in its sixth year – and the $1.8bn Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) upgrades.
The GAO found these integrations to have had a significant impact on the overall cost and schedule of the program. Efforts to manage costs and schedules while incorporating advanced capabilities remain ongoing priorities for the program to ensure the successful evolution and sustainment of the F-35 fleet.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
To mitigate manufacturing issues and parts shortages in the F-35 program, Lockheed Martin and its suppliers took several steps to address the challenge, including the procurement of additional tooling to improving the production capacity of critical parts, and boost production efficiency to alleviate delays caused by these issues in the F-35 program.
Alongside this effort, Pratt & Whitney have enhanced its monitoring and oversight and invested $100m in a quality improvement plan to enhance engine component manufacturing processes.