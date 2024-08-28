An 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer marshals a US Air Force (USAF) F-15C Eagle before its divestment flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, 24 August 2024. Following the divestment of USAF fighter aircraft, as part of a wider replacement programme of aircraft based in Japan, a four-ship of F-15Cs have departed Kadena Air Base marking the first few units to leave the region. Credit: DVIDS.

Four F-15C ‘Eagle’ fighter jets have departed Kadena Air Base – the so-called “keystone of the Pacific” – for the last time, after more than 40 years of service.

The aircraft are the first of 48 F-15C/D units to leave the US Air Force (USAF) base in Okinawa, Japan, as the service prepares to replace them with 36 F-15EX – or ‘Eagle II’ – units.

This decision was made as part of a wider programme that will cost $10bn to divest enduring combat aircraft and upgrade the USAF fleet stationed across Japan. The service will also gut out ageing F-16s for F-35As at Misawa Air Base, and the air force will also modernise existing F-35B units stationed in the Marine Corps Air Station at Iwakuni.

Notably, there are approximately 54,000 American military personnel dispersed across 85 facilities on Honshu, Kyushu, and Okinawa, making up as much as 77,000 acres of Japanese territory.

The service hinted that some of the departed aircraft will head to the “boneyard” for demilitarisation while others will return to the US to join other Air Force units.

The transition

The F-15C is an all-weather manoeuvrable tactical fighter designed to permit the USAF to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“It’s purely a dominant aircraft with 104 wins and zero losses,” said Staff Seargent Clark Pacay, a pilot in the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron based at Kadena, and crew chief assigned to fly one of the four departed units: the A5095. “To me, the F-15C means a long history of tradition with an undying legacy.”

Meanwhile, the Eagle II shares similarities with the F-15C, however, several upgrades have been made to enhance its multi-mission capability along with its air-to-air defence.

The first flight of the F-15EX Eagle II took place in March 2021. Credit: Boeing/Eric Shindelbower via Airforce Technology.

The final flight of the remaining F-15s out of Kadena is yet to be determined.

Major Peter Gawor, director of operations, 67th Fighter Squadron, reflected on what the F-15EX will bring to the future fight, but also on the importance of the F-15C’s legacy.

​“The F-15EX will be a new platform with new capabilities. It will give us an incredible edge but it will still maintain the F-15 heritage while simultaneously projecting air superiority in the Pacific region.”

F-15EX and F-35s in Japan

Eagle II is the most advanced variant of the multirole, all-weather, and day and night versions of the F-15 aircraft family, featuring affordability, speed, range, heavy-weapon payload capacity, digital backbone, and open architecture.

The F-15EX provides the capability to carry a large number of missiles in support of the F-35 aircraft and to provide firepower for destroying threats detected by the F-35 during combat operations.

It can launch hypersonic weapons up to 22-feet long, providing an advantage in future near-peer conflicts. The aircraft can be operated by a single pilot and has a payload capacity of 13,300 kilogrammes.