Airbus Defence and Space invited Airforce Technology to its Portsmouth facility where the company builds an impressive portfolio of satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for military and civil agencies alike.
The leading project being built in Portsmouth is Skynet 6A, the first satellite within the forthcoming iteration of Britain’s future military SATCOM, which SpaceX will launch in 2025.
The programme is due to replace the country’s four existing Skynet 5 satellites, tasked with underpinning the military’s ability to communicate and operate globally. For that reason, the project has been designated a Category A programme within the Government Major Projects Portfolio, and they anticipate spending more than £5bn ($6.47bn) on the programme over the next ten years.
“What we’re seeing more is space becoming a warfighting domain,” said Martin Rouse, campaign director of the Skynet programme at Airbus.
Under a government-owned and contractor-operated agreement, Airbus’ Skynet 6 constellation will expand capacity and protection over its predecessor to meet the demand for more data than ever before.
Notably, the next-generation constellation will better suit the needs of the Royal Air Force’s fleet of F-35B Lightning II multi-role aircraft, and the future sixth-generation Tempest fighter, both of which will operate in a hybrid structure alongside collaborative uncrewed aerial systems.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This new method of aerial warfare would be more suited to an enhanced capability that will better support the data links between these advanced platforms.
Airbus Portsmouth facility
On the floor, up to ten technicians can work on Skynet 6A for up to 24 hours a day, seven days a week if necessary.
Integration and building are undertaken in a large clean room known as the ‘Neptune room’. There is a reconfigurable secure capability allowing commercial and classified projects to run in parallel.
Reviewing the intricate detailed plans set up within the spacecraft, where a large print indicated what specific component fits where, sparked an appreciation for the technicians’ knowledge and that of the floor manager for knowing a breathtaking amount of detail on such a minute level.
In addition, another adjacent clean room is used to make specific components due to be fitted to their satellites. Both rooms are air-conditioned and contamination-controlled.
While building Skynet 6A, Airbus have expanded its development capacity as its satellite manufacturing division grows to meet demand on a global scale. More clean room space will be made available in the near future.
If you would like to find out more about Airbus leading UK space capabilities and the Skynet 6 programme you will find an in-depth feature article covering the visit to Portsmouth on Global Defence Technology Issue 148, which releases in August 2024.