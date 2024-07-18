Two Airbus technicians work on Skynet 6A satellite in Portsmouth clean room. Credit: Airbus.

Airbus Defence and Space invited Airforce Technology to its Portsmouth facility where the company builds an impressive portfolio of satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for military and civil agencies alike.

The leading project being built in Portsmouth is Skynet 6A, the first satellite within the forthcoming iteration of Britain’s future military SATCOM, which SpaceX will launch in 2025.

The programme is due to replace the country’s four existing Skynet 5 satellites, tasked with underpinning the military’s ability to communicate and operate globally. For that reason, the project has been designated a Category A programme within the Government Major Projects Portfolio, and they anticipate spending more than £5bn ($6.47bn) on the programme over the next ten years.

“What we’re seeing more is space becoming a warfighting domain,” said Martin Rouse, campaign director of the Skynet programme at Airbus.

Under a government-owned and contractor-operated agreement, Airbus’ Skynet 6 constellation will expand capacity and protection over its predecessor to meet the demand for more data than ever before.

Notably, the next-generation constellation will better suit the needs of the Royal Air Force’s fleet of F-35B Lightning II multi-role aircraft, and the future sixth-generation Tempest fighter, both of which will operate in a hybrid structure alongside collaborative uncrewed aerial systems.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

This new method of aerial warfare would be more suited to an enhanced capability that will better support the data links between these advanced platforms.

British F-35B pilots prepare to disembark from HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, 17 March 2024. The enhanced capability of Skynet 6 will support data links between different platforms. Credit: Crown copyright/UK Ministry of Defence.

Airbus Portsmouth facility

On the floor, up to ten technicians can work on Skynet 6A for up to 24 hours a day, seven days a week if necessary.

Integration and building are undertaken in a large clean room known as the ‘Neptune room’. There is a reconfigurable secure capability allowing commercial and classified projects to run in parallel.

Reviewing the intricate detailed plans set up within the spacecraft, where a large print indicated what specific component fits where, sparked an appreciation for the technicians’ knowledge and that of the floor manager for knowing a breathtaking amount of detail on such a minute level.

In addition, another adjacent clean room is used to make specific components due to be fitted to their satellites. Both rooms are air-conditioned and contamination-controlled.

While building Skynet 6A, Airbus have expanded its development capacity as its satellite manufacturing division grows to meet demand on a global scale. More clean room space will be made available in the near future.

If you would like to find out more about Airbus leading UK space capabilities and the Skynet 6 programme you will find an in-depth feature article covering the visit to Portsmouth on Global Defence Technology Issue 148, which releases in August 2024.