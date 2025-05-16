Exail will design the Pilatus PC-7 MKX aircraft simulators. Credit: Exail.

Exail has partnered with Babcock to design and deliver flight simulators for the Pilatus PC-7 MKX for the French Armed Forces under Mentor 2 programme.

The 17-year contract has been awarded by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces through the French Procurement Agency, Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA).

Under the contract, Exail will deliver the advanced flight simulation systems to train pilots in the French Air and Space Force and the French Navy.

Babcock France military aviation support director Bruno Mandon said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Exail as part of the prestigious Mentor 2 programme. This strategic partnership allows us to strengthen our expertise and deliver innovative solutions for military training.”

The Pilatus PC-7 MKX simulators will be developed in accordance with the technical and pedagogical requirements set forth by the DGA.

The simulator suite will feature interconnected mixed-reality training devices, incorporating extended reality (XR) headsets, interactive touchscreens, and high-fidelity simulation software.

An ejection training simulator will also be included to support realistic emergency training.

The training platform blends immersive environments with tactile open-cockpit setups and adaptable scenarios, offering pilots an autonomous and practical training experience.

This marks the first deployment of mixed-reality flight training at this level within France’s military training framework, Exail said.

Exail simulation activities head Charles Le Bot said: “Being selected for this prestigious program is a powerful recognition of Exail’s expertise in defence aviation training.

“It confirms our ability to deliver tailored, high-performance solutions that meet the strategic needs of the French Armed Forces. We’re proud to support safer, more effective air defence operations for the forces of tomorrow.”

The Mentor 2 programme represents a significant advancement in pilot training, with the Pilatus PC-7 MKX set as the new benchmark training aircraft.

Exail’s next-generation simulation technologies are expected to enhance the training pipeline by offering greater realism, flexibility, and immersion, thereby accelerating skill acquisition and improving mission preparedness.

Simulators will be delivered in alignment with aircraft deliveries.

They will be operated and maintained under a full-service contract, which encompasses integrated logistics support, system upgrades, calibration, and performance assurance throughout the agreement’s term.

In early 2025, Babcock France secured the Mentor 2 tender, valued over 17 years, to provide pilot training services using the PC-7 MKX. The training package covers ground-based training tools, developed in part through collaboration with the French industry.

The DGA plans to induct a fleet of 22 PC-7 MKX aircraft in 2027.