HYDEF is the HYpersonic DEFence Interceptor Study brings together 19 partners and more than 30 subcontractors across 14 European countries. Credit: MBDA.

Europe’s Hypersonic Defence Interceptor (HYDEF) programme took another step forward on 27 August 2024, by achieving its Mission Definition Review (MDR), the second technical milestone toward developing an endo-atmospheric interceptor that can defend against hypersonic threats.

The Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) announced the completed MDR, concluding the Pre-Feasibility Phase of the HYDEF programme.

HYDEF, an initiative primarily driven by a €100m ($111m) investment from the European Defence Fund, aims to address hypersonic threats anticipated in the time frame after 2035. The primary goal of HYDEF is to create a highly agile interceptor system that can operate at various atmospheric levels, utilising advanced guidance and sensor technologies. Another €10m is contributed by member states Belgium, Germany, Norway, Poland and Spain.

The MDR focuses on the HYDEF mission and the concepts being developed to pursue the mission successfully. The review presented an evaluation of operational concepts, capabilities, and the expected performance of the proposed options. This included assessments of user and mission requirements, a threat analysis, identification of weapon and sensor systems, and a high-level system model.

The HYDEF Consortium, led by Spanish missile defence company SMS, unites 14 companies from seven European nations, all with extensive experience in air defense. The consortium includes SONACA (Belgium), LKE (Czech Republic), Diehl Defence (Germany), NAMMO (Norway), ILOT and ITWL (Poland), Beyond Gravity (Sweden) and several Spanish companies: SMS, EM&E, GMV, Instalaza, INTA, Navantia, and Sener.

Following the meeting in Rauoss, Norway, a full-scale test firing os a Ramjet was conducted at NAMMO’s test facility.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Hypersonic threat environment

Russia is pursuing two hypersonic weapons programmes, the Avangard and the 3M22 Tsirkon, according to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report updated August 2024.

Avangard is a hypersonic glide vehicle launched from an intercontinental ballistic missile. The CRS cites reports that Avangard weapons are currently fly deployed on the SS-19 Stiletto ICBM, and that Russia has intention to launch the Avangard from the Sarmat ICBM. The CRS notes that the capability to launch from an ICBM effectively removes any limit for range from th Avangard hypersonic glider.

The Tsirkon is a hypersonic cruise missile with a maximum range of 625 miles, according to Russian news sources cited by the CSR, and can be fires from a range of platforms including submarines and vertical launch systems mounted on cruisers.

China has successfully tested the DF-17 medium range ballistic missile, specifically designed to launch hypersonic glide vehicles. China has also tested the DF-41 ICBM, identified in a US congressional commision report as able to carry a conventional or nuclear hypersonic glide vehicle.

As well as testing these two delivery systems, China has tested DF-ZF hypersonic glide vehicles at least nine times since 2014, demonstrating high manoeuvrability during flight and achieving ranges as far as 1,200 miles, noted the CSR.

Australian India, France, Germany, South Korea, North Korea and Japan are also developing hypersonic weapon technologies. Iran, Israel and Brazil are known to have conducted foundational research on hypersonic airflows, but are not thought to be developing their own hypersonic weapons capabilities currently.